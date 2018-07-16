(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Imagine quitting your job, selling your home and hitting the road with no real plan or agenda. Sounds like a dream for most, for the Nickerson family of Windham, it's reality.

Corey and Jessie saved money for a couple of years so that a trip like this could be possible someday, that someday is now. Part of the inspiration for this adventure came when Jessie's father Keith passed away after battling ALS for 7 years.

"He never got his someday, someday he'd be able to travel, that's where finding our someday theme came from that we can do what he never got to do"

The Nickersons don't have a blueprint for this trip nor an end date. They literally go one day at a time.

To follow along on this amazing journey, click here: https://findingoursomeday.com/

