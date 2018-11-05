SABATTUS (NEWS CENTER Maine) - A Maine Facebook page notorious for posting false information is no longer on Facebook.

"Maine police & fire alerts" was run by Gregory Powers, a Sabattus man in his 20s. Occasionally, he posted completely false stories, like in early May when he claimed State Representative Karen Gerrish was dead.

The page had around 36,000 followers at the time it was taken down.

NEWS CENTER Maine interviewed Greg Powers in January 2018. At the time, he said his mission is “to provide the public with information comes across the scanner as well as occasional police reports.” He said his information is “live, raw, and uncut.” He 'reports' his interpretation of what he hears over the scanner.

His page has caused many local law enforcement agencies to alert the public of the truth.

On Thursday evening, several Facebook users noticed the page was no longer active. A page was created months ago to "expose" the fake page.

It is unclear whether the page was taken down by Facebook or by Mr. Powers himself. A Facebook spokesperson told NEWS CENTER Maine she is working to get the specific details. In the meantime, she says the company has been reviewing the page "against our policies." She promised to follow up when she had more information.

This story will be updated.

