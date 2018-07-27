Portland (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Senator Susan Collins was up bright and early and ready for a crustacean based breakfast on Friday.

"It's wonderful, lobster is great anytime of day, I could eat a breakfast, lunch, dinner, midnight, 6 AM you name it." said the Senator.

Collins showed up to te annual lobster bake put on by radio station Q97.9 and spent the morning with some contest winners feasting on lobster and chatting. She also took time to talk about the serious issues of tariffs being put on the Maine lobster industry as well as the Supreme Court nomination that she will be voting on.

© 2018 WCSH-TV