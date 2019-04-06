PORTLAND, Maine — Scrolling through your newsfeed you likely see your fair share of so-called "sharenting," parents who post pictures of their kids.

Kids are making a social media presence, long before they know what it is. But when they do grow a little older, they likely want to have a say.

We're finding out how parents can navigate this new digital territory.

"Facebook started when I was a Freshman in college," said Chelsie Kazmierski. "I think I might have 800 friends on Facebook and I don't remember how I know them or where I know them from."

Chelsie Kazmierski doesn't post photos of her one-year-old son Teddy on social media often, but when she does the platform she uses is Instagram where she restricts followers to close family and friends.

Many parents post pictures of their children on social media, some before they're out of the womb. (Guilty!)

"Hopefully he won't get mad at us when he's old enough to know what it is," said Kazmierski.

For kids of Generation Z, which the Pew Research Center defines as anyone 22 and younger, some are old enough now. And they want a say in how they appear on social media.

"My oldest who is now 13 is starting to build her own social media presence and has some strong opinions sometimes about things that I have posted in the past," said Mom of four, Catie Meier.

Meier says she talks with her kids about setting boundaries.

"I think it's important that I respect that," she said. "And that we keep talking about it because I have to model safe, appropriate social media behavior."

"Social media can't be defined as harmful or helpful it's just how you use it," said Dory Hacker, a clinical social worker at Maine Behavioral Healthcare.

She says sharing can be beneficial for family members to be able to keep up or follow a child's growth.

"But as they get older, you know some of those personal choices and silly or goofy or potentially embarrassing activities can catch up with them."

She clarifies embarrassing photos would include anything that would impact the child's future job opportunities or relationships.

As for little Teddy, he's almost ready to walk, but it will be a while before he can scroll. Until then, his mom says his loved ones can follow a small part of his journey on Instagram.

"We have family all up and down the East Coast so [it's] a good way to stay in touch with them."