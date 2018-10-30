(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- The Boys Club of America was founded back in 1906, to this current day, Boys and Girls Clubs provide an important need for kids from coast to coast.

"We serve all kids, especially those who need us most and one of the hallmarks of boys and girls clubs is low membership fees. 5 dollars for a year, no boy or girl is turned away" said Bob Clark the CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Maine.

That organization is once again teaming up with the Maine Red Claws for it's Kids & Claws welcome back dinner which raises money for the clubs. For the Red Claws, a night like this checks a couple of boxes.

"Just getting the players involved in the community, lighting up those kids' faces who may not have a chance to go to a game or meet a professional basketball player you're creating fans for life" added Evans Boston of the Red Claws communications department.

