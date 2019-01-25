PORTLAND, Maine — With the new year comes a new term: JOMO, or the "joy of missing out."

It's the antidote to FOMO, the "fear of missing out"; spurned by a culture of comparison, and amplified by the omnipresence of social media.

JOMO wants you to stop scrolling, and turn off the phone completely. It's essentially about unplugging from the chatter around you, and honing in on the present moment. It also means being okay with where you're at, no matter what anyone else is doing.

"I think we're really focused on short term benefits and quick fixes and quick ways to feel good, and I think FOMO feeds into that. I think the idea with JOMO is this idea that, nope, I know what is best and the healthiest choice for me right now in this moment and choose that," said Whitney Adams, social worker and therapist with Manifest Counseling Services.

And fear not, JOMO isn't about sitting alone at home, bored. Quite the contrary.

"It's making that missing night out more of an occasion. Maybe you order your favorite takeout. Maybe you binge watch your favorite show, or play a new game with your kids. It's about making those moments at home and moments together more special," said Hannah Kazilionis, social worker and therapist with Manifest Counseling Services.

How will you practice JOMO in 2019?