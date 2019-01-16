Maine's craft beer industry contributed $260,375,944 to the state economy in 2017 according to a report by the Maine Brewer's Guild.

The report shows the industry added 250 new jobs since 2016, and accounts for 1,910 jobs in the state.

Breweries paid employees $54 million in wages, and sold $168 million in beer in 2017.

RELATED: Maine breweries helping California wildfire victims

Nine million tourists visited a Maine brewery in 2017, and there are roughly 135 breweries in the state, according to the report.

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE.

According to the Brewer's Association, Maine ranks third in the country in breweries per capita.