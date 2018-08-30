PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A man in Portland hopes his post on Facebook could help identify the man caught on camera breaking into several cars in his neighborhood.

Lane Gillespie posted footage from a security camera over his driveway that shows a man entering Gillespie's car, rifling around, and then getting out and going across the street and entering another car. More than 1,300 people have seen it since he posted it less than 24 hours ago.

He turned over the footage to the police, too. He said other people in his neighborhood were also robbed, and said he wanted other people to be aware.

"I was basically just trying to pour gasoline on that idea. They're going to be able to show it to a couple hundred people theoretically -- maybe I can show it to a couple thousand," said Gillespie. "There was no way I was going to ignore this and say, 'oh, it's fine.'"

"I feel great about that. It got a lot of attention and I think it heightens everyone's awareness," said Danielle Huntington, who lives across from Gillespie.

She said her car was also broken into and had items taken.

Portland Police do not yet know the identity of the man in the video.

Police said social media can be a valuable tool in alerting people in the neighborhood of issues like burglaries and to encourage vigilence.

"He seemed pretty brazen," said Gillespie. "The thing that we emphasize with my kids is that this is not a bad person. It's a good person who made a bad choice."

In this case, both Gillespie's car and the neighbor's car were unlocked, which both said is uncommon for them. Gillespie said he knows of at least two other people's property in the North Deering neighborhood off of Washington Avenue that the man attempted to access.

This story will be updated.

© NEWS CENTER Maine