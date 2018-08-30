PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A man in Portland hopes his post on Facebook could help identify the man caught on camera breaking into several cars in his neighborhood.

Lane Gillespie posted footage from a security camera over his driveway that shows a man entering Gillespie's car, rifling around, and then getting out and going across the street and entering another car. More than 1,300 people have seen it since he posted it less than 24 hours ago.

Portland Police do not yet know the identity of the man in the video.

Police said social media can be a valuable tool in alerting people in the neighborhood of issues like burglaries and to encourage vigilance.

In this case, both Gillespie's car and the neighbor's car were unlocked, which both said is uncommon for them. Gillespie said he knows of at least two other people's property in the North Deering neighborhood off of Washington Avenue that the man attempted to access.

This story will be updated.

© NEWS CENTER Maine