AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation is distributing the second round of the state's share of a multimillion-dollar Volkswagen diesel emissions settlement.

In 2015, the automaker was caught using technology to cheat emissions tests. As a result, a $2.7 billion dollar trust was established and Maine's share of that was $21 million. The purpose of the settlement money was to encourage the implementation of approved air pollution mitigation incentives in the U.S.

According to MaineDOT, $3 million in settlement funds remains and is up for grabs.

This applies to government agencies like municipalities and school districts, and some private businesses as well. These businesses must have vehicles currently in operation that have diesel engines from 2009 or earlier. The vehicles do not have to be Volkswagen vehicles.

Applications will be accepted starting September 16th. The deadline for applications is November 15, 2019. Application results will be finalized in January.

This is the second round of funding. The first round, last year, resulted in $2 million in payments, according to MaineDOT.

Ready to apply? The application can be found here.