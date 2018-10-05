(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Some ads praising Maine U.S. Congressional candidate Lucas St. Clair are drawing criticism because of the funder's connection to the candidate.

The ads praise St. Clair's establishment of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, featuring three vignettes of people who say the revitalized economy allowed them to continue living in towns near the monument.

Nathan Deyesso incorporated the Maine Outdoor Alliance, which paid for the ads. Deyesso was St. Clair's best man at his wedding, according to campaign spokesperson David Farmer.

Here's the problem: if Deyesso and St. Clair, or anyone in either organization had any contact with each other regarding the ads, they could have violated campaign finance laws, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Maine Outdoor Alliance is a 501(c)(4), a type of nonprofit. Federal law prohibits those types of entities from making case or in-kind contributions, including coordinated communications, to any federal candidates.

Farmer said no contact ever took place.

"They have not had any contact about this organization or about its efforts -- and they won't," said Farmer.

St. Clair said publicly he wanted the ads taken down and to disclose the funders, according to Farmer.

Farmer said outside spending happens in every campaign.

"They can't control it whether it's someone trying to be helpful or someone trying to be hurtful. The campaign finance system is broken, I don't think there's any question about that, and that's true no matter who is doing the spending or what campaigns are supposed to benefit, and we have to fix it," said Farmer.

