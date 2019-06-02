PORTLAND, Maine — The canned dog food recall is impacting 25 of the Hill's "prescription diet" and "science diet" products.

In a statement, Hill’s says they confirmed the elevated levels of vitamin D in the food was the result of a supplier error after getting a report of a dog in the US experiencing those symptoms after eating their food.

Dogs with vitamin D toxicity may show signs like vomiting, drooling, increased thirst, increased urination, and decreased appetite and weight loss. It can lead to renal failure and death.

The impacted cans of dog food were distributed through retail pet stores and veterinary clinics nationwide.

Hill’s says they’ve identified and isolated the error and have implemented further quality testing.

They say the no dry foods, cat foods, or treats are impacted.

The pet food maker’s social media pages are filled with hundreds of comments,and thousands of shares; story after story from pet parents that claim their furry friends fell ill or died after eating the canned food.

Hill’s says pet parents who purchased those products with the specific date and lot codes should stop feeding their pet that food immediately. Throw away opened products, and return unopened products to your retailer for a refund.

If your dog is exhibiting signs of vitamin D poisoning, take them to the vet for immediate attention.

You can find information on specific lot codes and dates of the affected food here.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Hill's Pet Nutrition for comment. We will update this story with their response when we receive it.