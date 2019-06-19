BIDDEFORD, Maine — Hundreds of stories honoring local heroes are on display in Biddeford.

The Heroes Wall outside Volk Packaging is expanding. It was first unveiled a little more than a year ago.

Right now it has 300 tiles, each with a different veteran's story. But as the requests for more tiles keep coming, it will soon have more than 700 tiles.

The 50-foot wall stands 7 feet tall. was a community effort, with inspiration from other sites across Maine and beyond.

It serves as a place for veterans and their loved ones to pause and reflect.

"It brings all of us together, all of us veterans," said Mike Mc Innis, a Vietnam veteran.

"Landry French a company in Scarborough built the entire wall free of cost," said Derek Volk, owner and president of Volk Packaging.

Post by VPCHeroesWall.

With every tile purchased, the Heroes Wall has helped raise $25,000 for the local VFW.

And this weekend, many Maine veterans will be meeting in Bangor this weekend for the annual Veterans of Foreign Wars State Convention.