BIDDEFORD, Maine — Hundreds of stories honoring local heroes are on display in Biddeford.

The Heroes Wall outside Volk Packaging is expanding. It was first unveiled a little more than a year ago.

Right now it has 300 tiles, each with a different veteran's story. But as the requests for more tiles keep coming, it will soon have more than 700 tiles.

The 50-foot wall stands 7 feet tall. was a community effort, with inspiration from other sites across Maine and beyond.

It serves as a place for veterans and their loved ones to pause and reflect.

"It brings all of us together, all of us veterans," said Mike Mc Innis, a Vietnam veteran.

"Landry French a company in Scarborough built the entire wall free of cost," said Derek Volk, owner and president of Volk Packaging.

With every tile purchased, the Heroes Wall has helped raise $25,000 for the local VFW.

RELATED: Veterans honored at 97th annual VFW state convention

And this weekend, many Maine veterans will be meeting in Bangor this weekend for the annual Veterans of Foreign Wars State Convention.