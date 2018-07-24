Biddeford (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- For the Lowell sisters, working from home is a family affair. 20 year old twins Angela and Colleen have been running 'Twin Cakes' bakery out of their Biddeford home since they were 16. Their parents and siblings also have home based businesses.

"I think it was our family.. I don't know starting our own business we were just like, that is a good idea, we've seen them succeed, all of them have, so we thought it was a really good idea" said Angela.

The twins specialize in cupcakes and get the majority of their orders from people who have tried their tasty treats. As for spending so much time with each other, for these siblings, it's a piece of cake.

"I am usually the one who frosts cupcakes and she's usually baking.. Or say she's making the batter.. it kind of just is. we usually know what to do" added Angela.

To learn more about Twin Cakes, click here: https://sites.google.com/view/twin-cakes/home

