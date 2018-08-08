BELFAST (NEWS CENTER Maine ) — Friends of the 15-year-old girl from Belfast who died Tuesday are remembering her as a politically active young woman, a talented artist, and an experienced cyclist.

Laila Al-Matrouk was riding her bicycle on Route 1 in Belfast on Sunday, Aug. 5, when she was hit by a car traveling northbound. Belfast Police Chief Mike McFadden said Al-Matrouk suffered serious injuries and was taken to Waldo County General Hospital, then taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center via LifeFlight.

Her sister posted on Facebook.

Chief McFadden knew Laila and her family.

“It seems like the entire town is in some sort of shock from this.” said McFadden. "It's a tragedy that a lot of people in town are struggling with."

“She was amazing,“ said Nicolle Littrell, who was an advisor to a youth feminist group that Laila helped create. “She was a change maker.”

Laila Al-Matrouk at Seeds of Peace

Laila was born in Kuwait, but moved to Maine where she would attend the summer camp, Seeds of Peace, which brings together kids from war-torn countries to overcome conflicts with kids of opposing nations. It also brings together kids from all over the United States to confront the differences they face.

“She was the light in a room,” said Seeds of Peace Senior Advisor, Tim Wilson. He remembers Laila as a young lady who could connect with anyone.

"That smile. Those eyes. She just had a way of making you feel good," said Wilson. "Her legacy will be [Seeds of Peace]. There are kids who got to know her in a very short period of time who will emulate some of the things she stands for."

In 2016, she received the Secretary of State Eighth Grade Citizenship Award, and met Senate President Michael Thibodeau.

'She was like honey. Bees were just attracted to her. She was a light in the room. That's the way she was. You see her, and the next thing you know, you sit down talk to her," said Wilson.

Wilson echoed sentiments of superintendent of RSU 71 Mary Alice McLean: Laila could unite people even under the most polarizing issues, including the March For Our Lives Rally in Belfast in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

"Laila really believed that one of the ways to have a more peaceful world is to have people really come to know one another and develop love and respect for one another through their ideas," said Superintendent McLean. "She was a bridge personality. Everyone knew Laila. Laila was very dynamic, very outspoken, very kind, very thoughtful, very gentle person, even as she was a very strong person"

McLean and Wilson agreed the 15-year-old was wise beyond her years.

"You'd sit there and say, 'what? she's 15? you gotta be kidding me.' but that was her. That was her gift," said Wilson. "She could work with anybody. She made a point of working with people that sometimes other people didn't want to work with."

Laila also played in the band, and performed in school plays.

"Always respectful of everyone's perspective even as she sought to build consensus," said McLean.

"Here's somebody at 15 that a lot of folks a lot older could learn a lot from," said Wilson.

A vigil is planned for 7 p.m. in Belfast on Saturday. The school Laila attended brought in counselors, nurses, teachers, and administrators to meet with students to help grieving students.

