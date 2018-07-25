WATERVILLE (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- In his 23 years as the head football coach at U-Maine, Jack Cosgrove had to deal with multiple off-field issues as they came up. Cosgrove, the head coach at Colby now, had to help some of his teams work through the deaths of team members including in 2011 when one of his players was killed in a motorcycle accident the summer before his sophomore season.

"I remember that...Charles Kyeremeh. I was watching my sons baseball game, I get a phone call and everything stops. That becomes the only issue in your life. Support and those kind of things, you have to lead as a coach"

As the current Black Bear community mourns the sudden death of 18-year-old Darius Minor, Cosgrove has reached out to support current head coach Joe Harasymiak. "Take the lead on this and get the bold machine going in support of the program and the family and all of the things that are right about Maine football. It takes courage in situations like this to really step up and assert yourself as a leader and that's what my advice to Joe was" said Cosgrove

