PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Fork Food Lab's parent company, Pilotworks, announced it was closing after two years of operation in Portland. Monday, Forq LLC announced that the shared commercial kitchen will stay open thanks to the Sustainability Lab.

Forq LLC, which owns the Paris Street building the lab operates in, released the following statement Monday:

"Over the last two months, Forq LLC entertained a handful of offers to take over the business. Today, we’re extremely happy to have found an excellent partner in the Sustainability Lab. They have a history of helping the greater Portland region food economy and align with our goal of Fork Food Lab being a hub for food entrepreneurship. We are confident they will bring back the programming and

excitement that was present when Fork Food Lab opened."

Pilotworks announced in August it would be closing the Portland location at the end of September. It also announced plans to invest in several of its other locations in Illinois, Texas and New York.

Dozens of businesses pay a membership fee to use the commercial kitchen space. Mill Cove Baking Co. and Cape Whoopies are among the Maine businesses to have started at the Fork Food Lab.

