SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Gorham native, Kate Beever, wanted to move back to Maine after living in New York City and graduating from NYU. She wanted to help others heal through the power of music.

She found there weren't many opportunities to do so, so she created her own.

A jam session on a Friday morning looks like a lot of fun. And it is, but for 12-year-old Izzie, it's therapy.

An emotional experience like laughter is something we may take for granted.

Izzie can't find the words herself. But when she hears music, she has the ability to find herself.

Izzie's mom says music is the one thing that calms her, excites her and engages her.

"A lot of people who can't speak can still sing," said Kate Beever. "And almost everyone can find a rhythm."

Beever has dedicated her life's work to helping people of all ages heal through the power of music.

"We're using music as more of a tool," she explained. "So it's not always the most musical thing to watch. It's not about singing songs. It's about leaving a lot of space between notes for people to fill in and to address goals of speech and movement."

It's clear Kate's caring nature and musical talents are a powerful combination.

But to be able to get here, to work with Izzie and others, Kate needed determination.

"A lot of people told me it was kind of a crazy idea. And I should just stay in the city and get a job."

After earning her master's in music psychotherapy from NYU, she wanted to return home to Maine.

"Came back and there weren't any jobs so I had to start a private practice."

In 2011 Maine Music and Health was born, her own music therapy business.

"I love all of my clients and everybody has these magic moments in music therapy where you'll see someone speak for the first time," said Beever. "I had a 45-year-old client who said 'Mom' for the first time to her mother."

A mother had waited to hear those words for 45 years. And Kate too recently had a long-awaited breakthrough.

"I saw this ad pop up and it was a business competition and I was like 'shot in the dark' and got through the final round."

Out of a couple of thousand business owners, Kate did not win. But she did place, taking home $10,000.

She says she'll use the money to train other music therapists.

"Spread the love a little bit."

Spreading the love, one laugh at a time.