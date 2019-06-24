PORTLAND, Maine — The seven people killed in a New Hampshire motorcycle crash Friday were members or supporters of the Marine JarHeads, a New England motorcycle club that includes marines and their spouses.

Monday, the president of that motorcycle club spoke to NBC Boston about the aftermath of Friday's crash in Randolph, New Hampshire. Manny Ribeiro called the scene "devastation like he's never seen."

"For me personally, this is far worse than anything I've ever experienced in my life," he said. "Far worse."

Ribeiro was one of roughly 20 riders part of the ride which included 15 motorcycles.

For those who witnessed the crash, this has certainly been a difficult time.

If you or someone you know have witnessed a tragic event, there are resources to help.

In an interview with NEWS CENTER Now, Leslie Skillin from the Trauma Intervention Program of Maine Behavioral Health said people can call 2-1-1 Maine or 2-1-1 New Hampshire to reach out for a referral to a local community service agency.