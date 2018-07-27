FALMOUTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The fate of this year's Peaks to Portland Swim was up in the air after a sewage leak. One swimmer has competed for the last three decades and she says there's always a challenge, but usually it's the weather, not something like this.

A second round of test results released late Friday afternoon showed bacteria levels dropped below the safety threshold. So the city's East End Beach re-opened and the race was said to be back on, pending a decision from the Coast Guard regarding fog concerns. That is expected to be made by start time, Saturday. But leading up to this point, it was a waiting game all day for athletes like Falmouth's Merry Farnum.

"I've always trained with a dog," said Farnum, who enjoys swimming alongside her French bulldog, Tide.

"He's not supposed to swim because he sinks like a rock and he doesn't have webbed feet but he loves the water," she explained.

Farnum trains every year for the Peaks to Portland Swim.

"My first race was in 1985," said Farnum.

One year, she let her Dalmatian participate.

"Some people were angry [saying] 'I got beaten by a dog!'"

But this year, which marks her 31st, she spent the day leading up to the race asking: "are we going to swim or not?"

Hundreds of competitors asking the same question after a million gallons of sewage spilled out of Portland's Waste Water Treatment Plant and into Casco Bay Thursday. City officials tested samples of the water Friday. The first round showed bacteria levels were elevated.

"But it's really important to note that these levels can be elevated even after significant rain events," said Jessica Grondin, Director of Communications for the city of Portland, "which we have had over the last couple of days so it could be completely separate from the issue at the water treatment plant."

When waiting for those results, Farnum couldn't hesitate from taking a dip at the Falmouth Town Landing. And Tide couldn't either.

