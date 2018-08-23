WINDHAM (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Eight people received organs from a U.S. Army veteran from Windham after he died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in Virginia on Sunday.

Prince William County Police in Woodbridge, Va. announced 25-year-old James Caputi was riding his motorcycle when he lost control, hit a curb, then a guardrail, and was thrown from the bike. Police said speed was a factor in the crash that killed Caputi.

Pfc. Caputi was assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard." Some of his responsibilities included placing small American flags into the ground in front of headstones during “Flags In” at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.

One of Caputi's family members, Shay Fish, said Caputi donated his organs to eight people after he passed away at INOVA Fairfax Hospital near Washington, D.C.

They are now desperately trying to get Caputi's body home, to Maine so he can be buried. They have set up a GoFundMe page to help with the costs.

This story will be updated.

