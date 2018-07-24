SCARBOROUGH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Watching your favorite team play for the first time is a memorable experience. But when 12-year-old Caroline Hartley of Scarborough found out she was going to see the Connecticut Sun play the Seattle Storm the camera was rolling. Her reaction definitely caught our attention, and then some.

Her mom tweeted the video a few days later, on her newly created account. Hartley will have to wait until she's a little older to have her own.

"You know just to get it out there for family to see," said her dad, Jim Hartley, "and hoping maybe we'd get a tweet back."

Hey @WNBA-you have a huge fan in Maine. Check out our daughter’s reaction to WNBA tix for her 12th birthday. 7/20 game @ConnecticutSun vs @seattlestorm. Her first WNBA game. pic.twitter.com/WjgWEdhZm5 — Maribeth Hartley (@mbhart2) July 9, 2018

The re-tweets and responses started with birthday wishes and warm welcomes from the Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm for their July 20th match-up. But it captured the attention of other teams and athletes. Athletes like Breanna Stewart whom Hartley has looked up to since 4th grade.

Can’t wait to see you there!! You need some @seattlestorm gear?! https://t.co/C8VsvUU02V — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) July 13, 2018

"I was thinking is this a dream? Should someone pinch me? Should I pinch myself?" she wondered. "I don't know what's happening!"

So the day arrived and Hartley traveled down to Connecticut. Next thing she knew she was on the court shooting hoops. And Stewart followed through on her tweet, giving Hartley official team shoes.

She also got an autographed Connecticut Sun jersey.

It all started with a surprise video that has nearly 56,000 views. Hartley hopes others will support women who play professional sports.

"The WNBA definitely doesn't have as many fans as the NBA but people can still be as emotional or happy to get WNBA tickets," she explained.

Because someday, she could be meeting her fans on Twitter. She hopes to play for the WNBA in the future. Her love for the game may be in her blood, literally. Her grandfather is Dick Whitmore, who is in the Maine Basketball Hall Of Fame.

