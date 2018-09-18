PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A wildly successful career with Nickelodeon in the early 2000's put Drake Bell on the map: he appeared on The Amanda Show and was the hilarious teen heartthrob in Drake and Josh. In 2018, he's found a way, and he's 'Uncovered.'

But Drake is a musician in his own right (you bet I still know the words to the Drake and Josh theme song) and is back with a brand new sound. The best part? He isn't signed to a label.

The game has changed in the music industry thanks to streaming and social media, something Drake says has made it easier to not only connect with his fans but drop a hot track fresh from the studio.

And what about that wedding snub from Josh Peck?! It turns out it's all good for Drake. He says they're like brothers, and in fact, the entire cast of Drake and Josh is still pretty tight. Which makes my heart happy.

Drake is currently on his 'Drake Bell Uncovered' tour, performing at Port City Music Hall September 18 at 8 p.m.

© NEWS CENTER Maine