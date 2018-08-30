(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Do Mainers love their dogs? I would think based on personal experience that the answer would be a resounding yes! But not according to a national survey: https://nationaltoday.com/national-dog-day/

According to National Today, Maine is the 5th WORST place when it comes to dog lovers. How is that possible? Jeana Roth, the Director of Community Engagement at Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland says it's not.

"We are such a foodie hotspot and there are so many restaurants that cater to your dog, all of our local breweries are dog friendly so you can really enjoy Maine, and the hiking and beaches and dog friendly Inns and resorts, just last year placed more than 1200 dogs in Maine so we would argue this is one of the most dog friendly states in the nation" said Roth.

While it is true that Maine ranks towards the bottom nationwide when it comes to rental properties being dog friendly, it is hard to believe any criteria that would put the Pine Tree State near the bottom when it comes to puppy love.

