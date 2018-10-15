(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Take a guess what costs roughly the same as. 235 pumpkin spice lattes from Starbucks, or six luxurious days on a cruise ship traveling through the Caribbean, or even 9, day-passes to the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. The answer? One years worth of diapers for one child or about $900 bucks.

The Jewish Community Alliance of Portland has had a food pantry for many years but just recently added a diaper pantry after one client expressed the need, and many other client's echoed the same.

In it's first year, the pantry handed out 16-thousand diapers, in this, the end of year number 3, more than 300-thousand diapers will be distributed thanks in part to a partnership with the National Diaper Bank Network and partnering 15 agencies across the state.

"If you don't have money, if you run out of money, or low income, this helps so much" said Jocelyne Peace who benefits from the pantry.

"For a lot of people, they just assume diapers are covered by some other type of assistance program in the state and it's not. There are no assistance programs in the state that cover families diaper needs." according to Karli Efron, the Director of Family Services at the Jewish Community Alliance of Portland.

For more information on how to benefit from or contribute to the diaper pantry, click here: https://www.mainejewish.org/

© 2018 WCSH-TV