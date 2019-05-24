PORTLAND, Maine — This holiday weekend is a time to honor the lives who never returned home from serving our country. From parades to services, communities everywhere have plans to pay tribute in some way.

But this year a tradition for Portland's Deering Center almost didn't happen.

The Decoration Day Commemoration, for the last five years, starts with a procession from Longfellow School and ends with a commemoration at Evergreen Cemetery.

A look at past Decoration Days

When Bobbi Cope found out in March the event was in need of new fundraising leadership, she didn't hesitate to take on the planning. She says an outpouring of support from her neighbors, followed.

"People crave community and I just love that phrase," said Cope. "And I think what we're creating here is a community event that's important."

This year's event is planned for Monday, Memorial Day, at 2 p.m.

RELATED: Memorial Day Forecast: From the lakes to the mountains, Cory Froomkin takes a look

RELATED: Where to watch Memorial Day parades in Maine