(NEWS CENTER)-- Craig Garland works hard for a living. Real hard. As a 4th generation fisherman, Garland who is in his 20th year making a living on the water is now picking up the pieces after his boat Gianna, sank in Kettle Cove during a bad October storm. Garland used Gianna to set and pull about 700 lobster traps a year.

"We believe that somehow she came off the mooring, the scuppers that usually get rid of the water actually took the water in and that point started sinking her and at that point the pumps couldn't keep up" said Craig's wife Judi who goes out on the boat for most trips.

Craig is a volunteer firefighter in Cape Elizabeth as well as a member of the towns Wet Team which assists in diving operations. He's used to helping others, not needing the help. Town members and the fishing community have pulled together to help any way they can.

"I don't want it to come out the wrong way but it's overwhelming, in a good way" Craig said, adding "Surprising that a group of people can come together to support somebody"

To learn more about Craig and Judi and/or to help, click here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/2056919824605440/

© NEWS CENTER Maine