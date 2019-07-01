PORTLAND, Maine — James Spanos spends his days navigating life on Portland’s streets. His life's possessions are piled high in a orange cart, held together with a bungee cord.

It’s a task that becomes unbearable as winter sets in.

"I got my tent and everything ready it’s too cold," Spanos said.

Low temperatures and snowy days make his life even more dangerous.

"Yes. I’ve already been hit by one car, i don’t need another one. But yes, it’s very slippery, especially the sidewalks, and you end up walking in the road," Spanos said.

James is staying at Oxford Street Shelter to beat the cold. When the temperature drops, the shelter's numbers soar.

The city of Portland doesn't turn away anyone in need of a place to sleep.

"We have definitely seen an increase in people accessing the emergency overnight shelter part and have come really close and have had to use the overflow sites on many nights," director Meaghan Void said.

It’s the same story down the street at the Preble Street Resource Center. Folks walk miles in subzero temperatures to access basic services.

"You have to walk across town, you have to wait in line for your breakfast. Then you have to go upstairs and wait in line for your shower. You might not have access to a phone, you’re in dirty clothes, you can’t get a laundry slot," director Andrew Bove said.

The shelters in Portland believe in a housing first policy. They say finding someone an affordable place to live is the first step towards ending chronic homelessness.

Preble Street is accepting donations for food and warm clothing.