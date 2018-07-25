AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- $50 million. That’s how much Central Maine Power will provide over a 40-year span to low-income electric customers in Massachusetts.

John Carrol, a spokesperson for CMP’s parent company Avangrid, says it’s part of a commitment made to the state with its role in pursuing the New England Clean Energy Connect project.

“It’s not something Maine ratepayers are paying for, supporting in any way,” Carrol told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The $50 million to energy assistance programs is a condition of an agreement for winning the bid to build a high voltage transmission line from Canada to Massachusetts, through Maine. CMP was one of five companies bidding on the contract to sell large amounts of renewable power to the Bay State.

Hydro-Québec and Central Maine Power Company successfully concluded contract negotiations with Massachusetts electric distribution companies for the 100 percent hydropower project back in June.

The plan was once said to lower costs for Maine electric customers by about $40 million per year. Former CMP President Sara Burns told NEWS CENTER Maine last year, it would have the effect of "suppressing" electric rates by having a large, new source of electricity for New England.

