LEBANON, Maine — Morale in the workplace can go a long way.

At one Maine fire department, it's helping them better help the community, even during a time when the impact of a firefighter shortage is felt at departments statewide.

"Help wanted. Odd hours. Low pay. Sweet helmet." A sign outside the Lebanon Fire Department has captured the attention of hundreds on social media.

"The sign has been there for a while," said Lieutenant Matt O'Conner. "And nobody really did anything with it."

Lt. O'Connor, however, decided to do something about that. He still remembers the very first sign he created, nearly one year ago.

"Wintah weathah ah you ready?" he recalled.

The Lebanon Fire Department's changing signs are silly and serious

O'Connor's changing sign, although sometimes serious, isn't the only way he can spark a smile.

His year-old pup, George, has become one of the guys.

Between George and the billboard of sorts, the combination has boosted morale at a department where most firefighters are paid by call.

"The morale at the department has gone way up," said Chief Steven Merrill. "We're getting more and more people to respond to calls again. The other night we had four calls within an hour, three medical emergencies and one motor vehicle accident in a storm, and we actually covered all the calls."

Over the last year, the signs have made passersby abide by the speed limit and so much more.

"The department's starting to band a little bit more together,"he said.