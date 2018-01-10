Scarborough (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- A lot of people change career paths maybe once or even multiple times throughout their life. For Josh Sinkin, the change was a fairly dramatic one even if it could have been predicted. His parents both practice in pediatrics so you'd think that being a doctor was a lifelong dream.

"Tried my hardest throughout early adolescence and even after college to avoid medicine... 100 percent.. did not want to follow the family biz" said Josh.

Raised in New York, Josh came to Maine after high school to attend the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor where he studied marine mammal biology. He spent time as a fisherman, a stern-man for three seasons, lobstering out of Southwest Harbor as well as Portland and South Portland.

"I loved it, loved being on the ocean, I really thought that being out there early in the morning before sun-up.. knowing what your mission was, knowing what traps you were going to fish, you got through as much as you could... the dedication to the manual labor was something I enjoyed as well..."

After watching one of his younger brothers go into the medical field, he decided that too would be his destiny. Josh chose the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology and practices at Coastal Women's Healthcare in Scarborough.

"I do think that as male providers in OBGYN, my male colleagues would attest that maybe you have to work harder from a social aspect to win rapport and make people feel at ease to form a lasting relationship because my gender alone does not probably sell what I do for a profession"

