PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A group called Dignity for Opiate Users is trying to draw attention to the substance use problem in Maine using campaign-style signs.

The signs list the first names of people who have died from opiate overdoses, in hopes of spurring more questions for Maine's political candidates about how they will tackle the substance use problem in the state, according to Stephen Andrew, the vice president of Agape, Inc., which manages Dignity for Opiate Users, a community action group in Portland.

"The signs are there to help us not forget that we are in the mist of a challenging epidemic. This affects our families our friends our neighbors," Andrew wrote in a Facebook message. "We are hoping that the city of Portland may be one of the first overdose prevention sites in the U.S."

Andrew also said he hopes the overdose reversal drug, naloxone, is available to families of high-risk individuals, and "that there's dignity between every healthcare law-enforcement provider in an opiate user," Andrew wrote.

Andrew also hopes to spur conversation about providing medical services to everybody who is incarcerated because of their addiction to opiates.

"We want to have treatment upon demand not to have people have to wait," Andrew wrote.

This story will be updated.

