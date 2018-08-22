Saco (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Mixed Martial Arts has become one of the most popular sports in the world. Some step brothers who live in Saco are two of the top fighters in the county in the United States Fight League. They compete in the discipline of pankration where no head striking or using of the elbows is allowed

12 year old Dyllan Davis and 13 year old Karter Crosby love the sport of MMA and both want to fight in the UFC one day. They got into the sport for very different reasons.

"I've done team stuff and that's cool, but you don't get the same rush. But like I have always wanted to bungee jump and sky dive and this is my rush, the feeling is great" said Dyllan.

Karter added that he likes, "Knowing that you can walk anywhere and go anywhere without anyone having to be with you, that you can protect yourself"

