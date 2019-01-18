WESTBROOK, Maine — January is national mentor month and there is a relatively desperate need for people to volunteer as big brothers or big sisters. The waiting list of 'littles' looking to be paired up with a 'big' is pretty long. There is an online application process to get started and once you start, the hope is that you'll stick around.

Dead River company has been doing some corporate mentoring for the past few years and it has gone over very well.

"The bonds that have been created are incredible... Our hour that we spend is truly the highlight of our week"

Nicole Avery, who's the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine, speaks from experience as she was a big sister back in the day.

"I was a big years ago so I know from experience but when you meet our 'bigs' and they talk about our 'littles', it's really a friendship for them, they get to see them blossom, to see their kids try new things and succeed" said Avery

To learn more, click here: https://www.somebigs.org/