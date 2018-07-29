PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- This newborn's welcome to the world is a little unusual.

When the family arrived at one of the entrances to the Emergency Department at Maine Medical Center on Saturday, it was blocked by construction, where doctors were waiting for the expecting mother.

Without warning,she started giving birth: one foot in the car, and one foot on the sidewalk. The family yelled to a nearby off-duty nurse, who had never delivered a baby until Saturday, but had just received her doula certification to help mothers in childbirth.

The father cut the umbilical cord right there on the sidewalk outside of the hospital.

At 10 pounds, 3 ounces,born at 7:28 a.m. on 7/28/18, Finn Goldberg was born. He is the son of NEWS CENTER Maine's Lee Goldberg and his wife, Karen. He is their seventh child, and was born on the same day as Lee's late father.

Congratulations to the Goldberg family! We can't wait to meet Finn!

