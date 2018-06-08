(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- When a spouse dies or a health issue comes up, Maine’s seniors have to make tough decisions when it comes to paying the bills and it’s not uncommon to fall behind. In a recent radio address Governor Paul LePage renewed his push for a bill to protect the elderly from tax lien foreclosures, which is tied up in the legislature.

We heard from one viewer who writes:

Recently, Gov. Paul LePage said that it's smarter for seniors to keep a mortgage on their house, rather than pay off the mortgage(!) -- his rationale being that if "someone's trying to take your house," and you have a mortgage, the bankers will fight for you (making it sound like you'd have a built-in lawyer, fighting for you). Is that true? -Audrey Sparkes

After talking with the Governor’s office and the Maine Banker’s Association we can tell you yes, in some cases this would make sense. But it depends.

“We will not always agree on what compassion looks like, but I believe that ensuring seniors can remain in their homes is something we should mutually agree on,” said Governor LePage in a July 6th radio address.

He’s talking about his bill to require Maine’s cities and towns to give additional notice to a home owner, who falls behind on their property taxes, before initiating a municipal foreclosure and to make sure they don’t lose everything, if they encounter that type of foreclosure.

The Governor’s office provided this example:

Say there’s a home with a mortgage worth $150,000, with $50,000 owed to the bank. If the home is foreclosed, the bank sells the house for $150,000, keeps the $50,000 to pay off the mortgage, and gives the homeowner a check for $100,000. In the case of the homeowner owning the home worth $150,000 and being foreclosed on by the town for $10,000 in back property taxes, the town can sell the house for $10,000 and the homeowner gets nothing.

“Everybody’s got a different situation," said Chris Pinkham, President of the Maine Bankers Association.

He says for people falling behind on their mortgage or property taxes – or both – the earlier the communication starts with lenders or their town office, the better.

“Most lenders are in a position to be able to help them," said Pinkham. "Most municipalities they’re not trying to foreclose. Their goal is to get the taxes paid and move on.”

So – back to Audrey Sparkes’ question – should homeowners keep that mortgage, so they have a lender to work with?

“They ought to talk to their lender and ask about the options" said Pinkham. "If there’s equity in the property, there may be an opportunity for a home equity line. If they’re on a track where they’ve got a very attractive interest rate they may want to keep the mortgage for a longer period of time.”

