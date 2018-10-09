BIDDEFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Our NOW team is always willing to find answers to your questions, the most recent question they received asked about bed bug laws in Maine.

A viewer, who asked us to keep their identity private, reached out about their apartment in Biddeford. They say the building has been infested with bed bugs and the landlord isn't doing enough about it.

We were sent a notice they say was posted by the landlord last week. It explained an exterminator had already come to the building to take care of the complaint and any further bed bug sightings should be referred to management immediately.

It was dated September 7, 2018.

According to Maine law, a tenant must report any concern about a bed bug infestation immediately. The landlord then has five days to inspect. If they find there is a bed bug problem, they then have 10 days to get someone in to take care of them.

According to state law, the landlord technically has another couple days to respond to any new complaints. Otherwise they would face a $2,500 fine.

Dale Carlson with Maine Bed Bug and Pest Control says it is ok to be around the insects while you wait for exterminators, it's just uncomfortable.

"Bedbugs never get better, they only get worse -- so if you're not taking care of them they will breed," Carlson said. "The National Pest Management Association says best practices are that you treat the apartment and also inspecting every other apartment it touches -- because bugs move and they may have moved to the walls, so you want to get ahold of the problem."

