(NEWS CENTER Maine) — As Maine lawmakers continue to weed through how to regulate marijuana, the industry itself isn't slowing down; there are now even pot products to help your pets.

A quick search on Amazon and you'll find dozens of cannabis-based products promising a holistic fix for your pet's anxiety, arthritis, and other ailments.

But is it safe?

Dr. Bennett Wilson with Forest Ave Veterinary Hospital in Portland says cannabis-based products are still a poisonous toxin that can be harmful to animals if they aren't used correctly.

Wilson says if you are looking into using these types of products you should first consult your veterinarian, that way you know you are getting the right dosage for your pet.

"Like with any kind of drug, we're seeing positive responses for that but we are also seeing a lot of toxins and toxic exposures and complications as well," Wilson said. "So don't do it yourself at home, it's still a controlled drug."

Wilson says more and more research continues to be done on the effects of cannabis on animals, which is why it is also safest to go through trained professionals when using these types of products.

