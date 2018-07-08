YORK COUNTY (NEWS CENTER Maine) – The York County District Attorney is reviewing a case involving accusations of intimidation by two York County Sheriff’s deputies on behalf of a retired Portland detective.

The accusations come from a 2011 incident that resulted in a federal civil suit against the county in 2017. The suit claims that two York County Sheriff’s deputies, Michael Hayes and William Vachon, went to the Buxton home of an unnamed plaintiff, John Doe, and threw Doe on the floor, handcuffed him, and put him in an unmarked police cruiser and pressured him to refund money from a limousine service he provided.

The suit claims Hayes and Vachon were working on behalf of Joseph Fagone, a retired Portland Police detective, who was demanding that Doe refund Fagone $850 in relation to a “limousine incident” at Gillette Stadium. John Doe and his wife provided transportation services, according to the suit.

Hayes still works for the department, according to Sheriff Bill King. Vachon no longer works for the department.

That suit was settled this past June by the insurer, the Maine County Commissioners Association Self-Funded Risk Management Pool.

In the settlement, the County states the payment was made “without admission of liability, which was and is expressly denied.” The settlement includes a $39,575 payment to the plaintiff and a $27,924 to the plaintiff’s law firm.

Sheriff Bill King said he was not Sheriff at the time of the incident.

“It’s a business decision,” Sheriff King said about the county’s settlement of the suit. “Our office had little input.”

King also said his office could not find any record of an internal investigation into the two deputies.

King claimed the statute of limitations on the case had run out. York County District Attorney Kathryn Slattery did not return phone calls or e-mails for comment. The office could not explain if that statute had run out, nor why the DA's office was reviewing the case.

This new decision to seek a review of what happened in 2011 comes about three months before the November election. King is seeking re-election in his second term.

