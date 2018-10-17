Westbrook (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- It looks like a regular cafe, and smells like one also with a variety of tasty treats (gluten free) and delicious drinks to choose from. But Roots Cafe in Westbrook is not ordinary, in fact, it's like few, if any other. Roots offers child care, free of charge. You can make a reservation in advance and leave your child in the hands of two fully certified child care professionals while you go to the cafe and do pretty much whatever you want...

"I never thought it would happen because there's nothing like it" said Kristin Scruton who comes with her husband, who's in grad school, so he can get work done and she can chat with friends.

"I get to meet my girlfriends here and have a complete conversation un-interrupted by a toddler which is priceless at this point"

The concept for Roots was born about 7 years ago by Faye Wilson who is one of the three owners along with Aimee Fortier and Lorraine Fagela. The one rule for Roots is that parents who have their children watched do need to stay in the building in case of emergency and they have little beepers in case they are needed for any reason.

"The community has been amazing, they have loved us, they've kept us busy and most importantly they've trusted us with their children... Which is our number one thing, we want to love on them we want to love on the kids and ease the burden that life can sometimes bring" Said Wilson.

For more on Roots Cafe, click here: https://rootscafeme.com/

