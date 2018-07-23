(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- There was a ball of energy running around some police departments in Southern Maine on Monday. 8 year old Rosalyn Baldwin made Maine the 33rd stop on her 50 state national 'hug a police officer' tour.

The journey began last year and the goal is to reach the final state next May during National Police Week. The reason for the ambitious adventure is simple, to show police officers how much they're loved.

"She said Mama they need me right now, I need to travel the nation and let them know right now, they're loved. And that we are praying for them and their families" said Angie Baldwin, Rosalyn's mother.

"It makes me feel great! I feel this love rushing in and it's great! Wonderful! Magnificent!" added Rosalyn.

As well as handing our hugs, Rosalyn gave out cookies and told some jokes. For the officers, that much time spent laughing and smiling was a gift in and of itself.

"This girl's got a heart of gold. What a personality. She really lit up the room, when you get a group of police officers in one room you don't get that many smiles. It goes to what she's bringing across the country and here in Maine, I think it's just what we need"

