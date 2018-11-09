Fayette (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Dave Hupke has spent the last two summers in Maine working at camp Winnebago in Fayette. He loves it here and wants to move here and be a permanent resident. The 55-year old from Illinois says he has struggled to find a job in his specialties. Dave says he is skilled in photography, photojournalism, editorial, commercial photography, woodworking, and digital imaging.

He says he's had close to 20 interviews with each one going about the same way.

"You can see a little disappointment in their face that I am no longer 25" said Hupke who also claims each person who has interviewed him has been younger than he is.

According to the State's department of labor website, employment of men between 55 and 64 has actually gone up more than 2 percent over the last two years. That's any job in any field. Dave has a degree from the Colorado Institute Of Art, and has photos published in magazines, in small museums, and in the National Motorcycle Museum in Iowa. He has also photographed Presidents and royalty.

Andy Lilienthal runs camp Winnebago and decided to keep Dave on staff until mid-October to help close up the camp.

"As someone who is a skilled craftsman and someone who is personable and flexible, and is willing to relocate, I am frankly shocked that he hasn't found a job yet"

