'Now they have nothing': Family safe after apartment destroyed in fire

KENNEBUNK, Maine — A Kennebunk apartment is unlivable, but a family is safe after a fire on 15 Lilac Lane on Wednesday.

Kennebunk Fire Chief Jeff Rowe said there was heavy fire pushing out of the kitchen area in the front apartment when crews arrived at the scene.

There are two apartment units in the building—one in the front and one in the back. The fire was contained to the front unit. The other apartment has little smoke damage, Rowe said.

Kennebunk Fire had mutual aid from Arundel and Wells at the scene. Rowe said the cause of the fire seems accidental at this time.

Six people who live in the front where the fire started and four who live in the back apartment made it out safely.

"Everybody got out, everybody is fine ... it's just everything is a total loss. Everything," Darlene Cumback, the mother of one of the apartment residents said.

"And it's hard because her boys are on so many medications. Her sister is on so many medications," Cumback continued. "It's all gone. Everything is gone. You don't realize it. They ran out here without shoes without coats and everything. Now they have nothing."