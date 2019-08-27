BANGOR, Maine — There's a phrase many have seen a lot of outside of stores in downtown Bangor lately; now open.

"When we see a flurry of activity like this, it's really exciting. It tells us that people see the strength of the market Bangor, they see that Bangor is the right fit for their business," said Bangor Community and Economic Development Director Tanya Emery.

The city has made significant investments into revitalizing downtown Bangor and making it more enticing for potential businesses and property owners.

"I think what we're seeing is the public investment then kind of triggered real estate investment, along with some of that infrastructure investment in the private sector," said Emery.

Emery adds investment in downtown Bangor by all of those parties has made now the right time, and Bangor the right place for many small businesses to open.

Nine businesses have either announced they will open in Bangor, or have already opened their doors this summer. Businesses include the manufacturer Soft Touch Tissue and Paper, and CES Engineering will be moving from Brewer to Bangor. A Tradewinds convenience store opened on the corner of Fourteenth St. and Union St.

For restaurants, Kebab Den has opened on Hammond St, and Portland Pie Co. opened on Main St.

Portland Pie will be joined by Pompeii Pizza, which is set to open a storefront in addition to it's popular food truck along the Bangor waterfront.

"We're definitely excited to be a part of this support local movement and we're just thankful," said Pompeii Pizza owner William Carney.

Pompeii Pizza plans to open it's new restaurant on Central St. in November.

"We're just excited to expand our menu and to be creative and show Bangor what we can offer," added Carney.

A new antique shop opened up on Columbia St. as well this summer. Glen Hudgens spent a year preparing Antique Alley for it's opening just a few weeks ago. "Everyone benefits by the more businesses we bring downtown, the more foot traffic we get," said owner Glen Hudgens.

An event space, Top of the Nine, also opened downtown on Central Street, and the gift shop Country Blessings is preparing a move to downtown Bangor from Belfast.