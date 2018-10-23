WALDOBORO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- "If you can't be who you are, then there's really no point in living," said Rachel Genther of Waldoboro.

Genther says she knows what it's like to live a life that's a lie.

"I knew inside I was a girl," she said. "How do you tell your mother, your father, that you're a girl."

She lived four decades as Roland Genther. Since she was the age of four, she said she felt like she couldn't be herself.

Upset with the news of The Trump Administration's reported plan to change the federal definition of gender, Genther wrote to NEWS CENTER Maine on Facebook about her experience battling the stigma against the LGBTQ community.

Her disappointment echoed by demonstrators in Washington D.C. They rallied Monday against a proposal to redefine gender as an unchangeable condition determined solely by a person's biology at birth. The plan was in a leaked document obtained by The New York Times.

The same day another Mainer, Dave DeMerchant, took to Twitter to find out where Maine's first congressional district candidates stand on this issue.

"I wish the president would move away from it," said Independent Marty Grohman. Grohman said he opposes any change like that.

Republican candidate Dr. Mark Holbrook said from his field working as a psychological examiner, he wants to help people who feel they aren't who they are.

"I don't think that creating a separate category of sex for them is in their best interest," he said.

And the incumbent Democrat Chellie Pingree says she's on the opposite side of Dr. Holbrook and the president.

"It goes against legal precedence, medical precedent, what we already know," she said. "We should be a welcoming country and no one should be stigmatized."

This April will mark ten years since Rachel Genther's father used a loan to pay for her gender reassignment surgery.

Not long after her transition, she shared her story with The Lincoln County News. Now she hopes by sharing her story on camera, she can help break the stigma against those who are transgender or who have transitioned.

Roughly 1.4 million American adults identify as transgender and more than 5,000 adults do so in Maine according to the latest numbers from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law.

In June, Maine became the first New England state and third in the nation to add a third, non-binary gender option on state IDs.

