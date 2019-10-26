BANGOR, Maine — This weekend cities and towns across the state held the bi-annual drug take-back event.

There is a drug take-back in fall and spring for Mainers to return unwanted medications.

"This is the best way to properly dispose of unwanted medication," Penobscot County Chief Deputy William Birch said.

But in Bangor, it wasn't just drugs being collected. Officials are collecting paper with personal information, too.

"Anything with private information on it, we completely destroy it," Tim Houlzer with Records Management Center said.

That can be anything from medical documents to passports.

Houlzer says Records Management Center likes to partner with law enforcement.

"This helps the public as well, they can take care of two things at once," he said.

New this year, law enforcement is taking back vapes and e-cigarettes.

Chief Deputy Birch says they have only collected a handful of them and all of the electronics collected need to be returned without batteries in them.

Birch adds that if you can't get to a drug take-back event do not flush the drugs down the toilet or put them in the regular trash. It can end up in your water or a landfill.

Instead, bring them to your local police department.

RELATED: DEA to accept vaping products on National Drug Take Back Day

RELATED: New way to get rid of prescription drugs