BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine)—Bangor International Airport held an Open House on Saturday.

The event was part of BGR’s 50th anniversary since the City of Bangor purchased the former Dow Air Force Base property.

During the event, 6 Norwegian F-18 ’s took off. It was unplanned and a thrill for the crowd.

Airport Director Tony Caruso said, “sometimes things work out in your favor and we got lucky to get that small airshow as part of the event.”

