NORWAY (NEWS CENTER Maine) - Norway police say a 44-year-old man was rescued from Norway Lake by good samaritans.

Police say they responded to Norway Lake's public swim area around 6:45 PM Friday night. They say by the time they arrived, witnesses pulled the man out of the water and onto a floating dock and started CPR.

Police say first responders were able to bring the man back to shore. He was rushed to Stephens Memorial Hospital, and was then transported to Maine Medical Center.

Police did not say how the man nearly drowned, or what his current condition is.

