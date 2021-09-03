Norway man killed in rollover crash in Greenwood

According to police, Travis McLaughlin, 32, was driving north on Greenwood Road in Greenwood when the car ran off the road, rolled over, and crashed into trees

GREENWOOD, Maine — A 32-year-old Norway man died in a rollover crash in Greenwood Sunday night, the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Tuesday.

According to police, Travis McLaughlin was driving north on Greenwood Road in Greenwood when the car, a 2008 Pontiac G6 sedan with loaner plates, ran off the road, rolled over, and crashed into trees.

Police say McLaughlin died at the scene due to “extensive injuries.”

Greenwood and West Paris fire departments, and Beth and Pace Rescue assisted officers at the scene. Police say emergency responders worked for an hour to free the driver, who was the only occupant, from the car.

According to police, McLaughlin wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, which police say combined with speed contributed to the fatal crash based on the initial investigation.