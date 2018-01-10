BREWER (NEWS CENTER Maine) - Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems changes its name to Northern Light Healthcare to bring attention to its expansion and improved patient systems.

Over the past several years, nine hospitals across the state all joined together, but each hospital kept its respective name and logo. Now, each of the hospitals will adopt the name "Northern Light Health" and change its logo as well.

There are some systematic changes too. Northern Light Healthcare is launching a new electronic health record for its patients. So if you're a patient and you are treated at one Northern Light hospital, your records follow you if you then seek treatment at a different Northern Light hospital.

The name "Northern Light" was chosen because of the symbolism of the word "light." The senior vice president of Northern Light Healthcare says, "Light is another name for optimism and light is another name for hope. If I'm a person who's seeking the services of a doctor or a hospital, then what I want is optimism and what I want is hope...and in incorporating the word 'Northern,' that anchors it here in Maine as well."

Several celebratory events are happening across the state on October 1 to recognize the name change.

